GOBA is coming in June

By Vickie Rhodehamel

Arcanum News

The Great Ohio Bicycle Adventure is coming to Ohio in June. This is a week-long bicycle tour that spans across Ohio. This year’s theme is the Doughnut Trail, in search of doughnuts and adventure in southwest Ohio. The tour will go through three counties in Ohio: Butler, Preble, and Darke. Within these three counties, the tour will stay in four host communities: Eaton, Oxford, Hamilton, and Arcanum. GOBA is a destination tour that attracts fun-loving cyclists from across the country. Join in on the fun from June 15-22, 2024, on a bicycling voyage to the region of beautiful countryside, buckeyes, covered bridges, and doughnuts! Riders will be staying in Ivester Park and the Arcanum Field House overnight during this period. GOBA will have four “mandatory” riding days and three layover days, giving you more opportunities to sightsee, do optional rides, or just sleep in. The terrain in this region is generally flat. Sign up for GOBA before the early-bird deadline at midnight EDT on Sunday, February 4, 2024, to get the best price, and be sure to add GOBA jerseys, T-shirts, and other valuable extras. And buy a $5 raffle ticket for a chance to win free registration and other perks as Rider 35. To register, please go to the following link: https://goba.com/goba-registration-2024/

Did you know? The Arcanum High School yearbook has been called Arcette for many years…however, did you know that it wasn’t always called the Arcette? The very first yearbook was published in 1924 and was called The Echo, the next year it was named the Arcana, and then a couple of years later the Arc-Hi. During the 1930s, the yearbook was discontinued. In 1957, the yearbook was again published and became known as The Arcette, which it is called today. During this time in the late fifties, a school newspaper was started and called the Arc-Hi. (Information/data from the book published for the Sesquicentennial in 1999 named “Arcanum…a secret place.”)

The Village of Arcanum is accepting camping reservations for the total solar eclipse. You will want to make your reservations as soon as possible for this once-in-a-lifetime event on April 8. Organizers will continue to update the Darke Side of the Moon eclipse page on the Darke County Visitor’s Bureau website as information comes in. If you’re having an event (especially open to the public), taking reservations for camping, providing solar eclipse glasses please let us know! https://www.visitdarkecounty.org/total-solar-eclipse-2024.

The Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society has announced their program year for 2024. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the founding of the AWTHS. In September they plan to have a special cake cutting ceremony for the community. In the meantime, they plan the following Open Houses – every First Saturday of the month from nine to Noon except in April when they will be open on April 20th to align with the Arcanum Alumni program. Their programs for the year will be the following: March 14th – The Rails and Tales of the Dayton & Union Railroad: The Early Years” by Todd Clemmons at 7 p.m. April 11th – DCCA will present “Wild Carrot” at 7 p.m., this is a ticketed event; May 9th – Kelli Bergheimer will present “Your DNA Guide” at 7 p.m.; September 12th – Mike Wells will present a program “The Perilous Road to the Treaty of Greenville”, and November 14th there will be a virtual tour of Arcanum by Cary Wogoman. The

Farmer’s Market will resume in June through September every Saturday morning at 9 a.m. at Veteran’s Park. Vendors are needed and welcomed to set up their products. The program year will end with the annual Christmas Bazaar on November 29 & 30th. Donations are welcomed and volunteers are needed. For any information requested please check out their website: awths.org or email them at [email protected].

Family BINGO night will be held at the Arcanum Public Library on Monday, February 12 at 6 p.m. Drop-in at the library with the whole family for a great fun night playing BINGO, winning prizes, having some snacks and enjoy the evening. This is a free event, there is no need for registration. APL is located at 101 West North St., Arcanum.

“If January is the month of change, February is the month of lasting change. January is for dreamers…February is for doers.” ~Marc Parent

“February is the border between winter and spring.” ~Terri Guillemets

“In February there is everything to hope for and nothing to regret.” ~Patience Strong