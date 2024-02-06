Poultry Days seeking vendors

VERSAILLES — The Zac Richard Scholarship Fund is accepting vendor reservations at VersaillesPoultryDays.com. The festival will be held June 14-16 in Versailles. They can’t wait for this year’s festival and expect sales to increase from the 37,000 dinners sold last year. Vendor options include 10 x 10 ft. spaces in the Vendor Tent or space for your own tent. All vendor Tent spaces are on asphalt, while 15 x 15 ft. spaces for your own tent or display are available on either asphalt or grass.

If you are interested in being a part of this celebration, please access Vendor information at VersaillesPoultryDays.com and return the signed application and your payment. Registration will remain open until noon on Friday, June 14th or until all spaces are full. All proceeds benefit the Zac Richard Memorial Scholarship Fund which manages the Vendor area and can be contacted at [email protected]. The Zac Richard Scholarship Fund has raised over $34,000 for scholarships.

Prepared food vendor spaces are full. Any requests for activities or displays are reviewed by the Poultry Days board and should be sent to [email protected]. Presale bulk chicken sales will open in coming weeks at VersaillesPoultryDays.com. Contact [email protected] for all chicken related questions. Established in 1952 and serving up summer fun for 72 years. For more details follow us on Facebook or go to VersaillesPoultryDays.com.