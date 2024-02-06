Greenville swim hosts Arcanum, Ansonia, Franklin Monroe and Dixie on senior night

Greenville host some WOAC teams for their senior night meet. Photo by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate Ansonia swimmers Kaitlyn Tollefson and Makayla Stachler finish up the 50-yard freestyle.

GREENVILLE — The Greenville boys and girls swim teams hosted Arcanum, Ansonia, Franklin Monroe and Dixie on senior night at the Greenville YMCA on Feb. 2.

For the Greenville girls team, Abbi Sturgill took first in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:49.14 and Rebekah Bunch took second with a time of 2:53.92. In the 50-yard freestyle, Isabel Badell took third with a time of 31.11 and Ava Glass took fourth with a time of 33.02. Sofia Chrisman took second in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:34.38 and second in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:49.25. Sturgill took first in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 1:12.96 and Emily Bell took second with a time of 1:22.48. In the 500-yard freestyle, Glass took first with a time of 6:53.48. In the 100-yard backstroke, Badell took first with a time of 1:28.53 and Jenica Feitshans took second with a time of 1:30.00.

For the Greenville boys team, Logan Kimmel took first in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:25.41 and Trey Bryant took second with a time of 2:28.25. In the 200-yard IM, Sam Condon took second with a time of 2:54.32. In the 50-yard freestyle, Bryant took second with a time of 30.45 and Blaze Burton took third with a time of 38.78. In the 100-yard freestyle, Owen Tamplin took first with a time of 1:06.38 and Burton took second with a time of 1:34.54. In the 500-yard freestyle, Cooper Hunt took first with a time of 6:14.44. Hunt took first in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:22.32. Tamplin took second in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:20.64.

For Ansonia boys, Gavin Stachler took first in the 200-yard IM with a time of 2:19.38 and first in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:11.82. For the girls, Makayla Stachler took first in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 30.06 and first in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:12.31. Kaitlyn Tollefson took second in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 30.51 and third in the 500-yard freestyle with a personal best time of 7:10.20.

For Arcanum boys, Titus Palmer took second in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 6:37.63 and first in the 50-yard freestyle with a personal best time of 29.53.

For Franklin Monroe girls, Chelsie Eyler took second in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 6:53.63 and first in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:27.79.

