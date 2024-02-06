Upcoming events at APL

ARCANUM — It’s that time of year; winter is trying it’s best to hang on, and spring is lurking in the shadows. Head to the Arcanum Public Library to pick up a great book or movie, or bring home a board game for the family to play. The library has STEM building kits and pre-loaded Playaway Launchpads to check out. There are also plenty of activities and programs planned for February and March.

Story Time for children up to preschool age is on Thursday mornings at 10. Kids hear stories, sing songs, and make a craft. No registration is needed for this drop-in program. If school is cancelled due to weather, there will be no Story Time that day.

On Monday, Feb. 12, there will be a Family BINGO night from 6-7:30 p.m. Bring the family for a great evening of BINGO, prizes, snacks, and fun. No registration is needed for this event.

On Tuesday, Feb. 13, there will be a Family Lego night from 5-7 p.m. The library has building blocks of all sizes for patrons of all ages. Snacks will be served during this drop-in event.

The last week of the month, the library will be putting on a display of items found in the closets, basement, attic, and corners of the building. They invite the community to come to the Ivester’s House “Believe It or Not!” during regular business hours Monday, Feb. 26 – Friday, March 1.

Looking forward into March, the library will be hosting a program to prepare the community for the upcoming solar eclipse. On Monday, March 4, at 6:30 p.m., a naturalist from the Darke County Parks will present an eclipse program. All ages will learn more about eclipses, learn how best to view the eclipse when it arrives, and be able to take home viewing glasses. No registration is needed for this drop-in event.

There will be a seed starting program on Tuesday, March 12 at 3 p.m. Caden Buschur, a Darke County ANR Educator will be providing information on starting seeds indoors, seeding directly into the garden, transplanting, and more. No registration needed for this drop-in event.

For more information about these programs or the library, patrons can call 937-692-8484, find the library on Facebook, or go to the website at www.arcanumpubliclibrary.org.