Municipal Court report

GREENVILLE — Judge Julie L. Monnin, Darke County Municipal Court, reported on the case statistics of the court for January 2024.
There were 256 new cases filed in the Darke County Municipal Court in January 2024. The cases are broken down as follows: 31 criminal, 14 OMVIs, 125 other traffic and 86 civil cases. There were 277 cases terminated/disposed of in January 2024.
For more information, contact Judge Julie L. Monnin, Darke County Municipal Court, Darke County Courthouse, 504 South Broadway, Suite 7, Greenville, OH 45331. Telephone 937-547-7340.