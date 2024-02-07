Empower your child online

VERSAILLES — According to Common Sense Media, teens spend an average of nine hours per day, immersed in their digital world. Children ages eight to 12 average nearly six hours a day online. Their digital world allows them potential access to nearly 4.5 billion internet consumers.

Parenting a teen or child in the digital world can be overwhelming and challenging at best.

Versailles Exempted Village Schools is hosting a Digital Empowerment for Parents/Guardian and Community Members event on Feb. 28, from 6-8:00pm in the Versailles Performing Arts Center door #7. This event was made possible by the generosity of The Greater Versailles Area Foundation Fund.

This free event is open to community members and is designed to educate parents by providing them with timely, relevant and important information they can use to develop a strategy to empower their teen or child to make safe and healthy choices online.

The speaker for this event will be Captain Scott Frank, a retired Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Investigator and now internet safety expert and empowerment speaker from Catawba Island, Ohio. Scott founded the Digital Empowerment Project and has presented to hundreds of thousands of students, parents and educators.

Frank exposes the risks of the internet with real life stories and practical takeaways. More importantly, Scott demonstrates to parents that despite the risks, the internet affords every teen and child the chance to embrace the opportunities to invest your time, inspire others and impact your future.

This event is for adults only – no children please. For more information, contact Jennifer Bruns, MCESC at [email protected] DEP Contact: Scott Frank – Founder / Motivational Speaker https://digitalempowermentproject.com; (419) 607-9432 or [email protected].