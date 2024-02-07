Republicans on March 19 ballot invited to speak

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Republican Party (DCRP), the Darke County Republican Men’s Club (DCRMC) and the Darke County Republican Women’s Club (DCRWC) have invited all of the Republican candidates running in the March 17 Republican primary election to speak. The program will be held at 9 p.m. on Feb. 17 at the Birchwood Training and Senior Center, 5844 Jaysville-St. Johns Road, Greenville.

The invited Republican candidates on the ballot, with the position each seeks, are: Warren Davidson and Kay Rogers for 8th Congressional District of U.S. Congress; Angie King for Ohio House District 84; Johnathan Newman for Ohio House District 80; Susan Manchester for State Senator District 12; Keith Cheney and Jake Eilerman for Republican State Central Committeeman District 12; Steve Bruns for Republican State Central Committeeman District 7; Jessica Franz and Valerie Woods for Republican State Central Committeewoman District 7; Tess Elshoff for Republican State Central Committeewoman District 12; Mark Whittaker for Darke County Sheriff; Aaron Flatter and Meladi Brewer for Darke County Commissioner; Matt Aultman for Darke County Commissioner; Cindy Pike for Darke County Clerk of Courts; Hillary Holzapfel for Darke County Recorder; and Laura Waymire and Jim Bennett for Darke County Prosecuting Attorney.

“The Republican Party is very pleased to provide this chance for the residents of Darke County to meet the Republican Candidates personally, have a chance to speak with them and hear their plans for representing the residents of Darke County,” said Katie Deland, DCRP Executive Committee Chairman. “These are the people who will help run our federal, state and county government. We hope the public will take advantage of this opportunity to meet them.”

For more information regarding the event, please visit: http://www.darkegop.org or email Chairman DeLand at: [email protected].