Train v Vehicle crash in Versailles causes road closure

Due to a train vs vehicle accident, West Street between Main and Greenlaw was closed for an extended period of time. Meladi Brewer | Daily Advocate The drive and passenger of the semi-truck were able to escape the truck prior to the crash. Jim Comer It is believed the crossing gates were operational at the time of the crash. Jim Comer

By Jim Comer

Correspondent

VERSAILLES — At approximately 10:38 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 7 emergency personnel from Versailles Fire and Rescue responded along with the Versailles Police Department to the area behind Park National Bank on North West Street in Versailles to reported semi vs train crash.

According to the Versailles Fire Department, a 2023 Freightliner tractor and trailer, owned and operated by United Hub Group of Bakersfield, Calif., was traveling north on North West Street when the semi was struck by a westbound CSX train.

The driver and passenger of the tractor and trailer were able to escape the vehicle and run to safety before the collision avoiding injury. The debris from the vehicle was found to have been spread over several feet into the parking lot area of the nearby bank. It is unknown at this time if any nearby vehicles were damaged from the debris.

No injuries were reported from the crew of the train.

The crossing gates of the rail tracks are believed to have been operational at the time of the incident as it was reported that crossing gates lowered between the truck and trailer.

The area was to remain closed while the investigation into the incident continues and cleanup is conducted.