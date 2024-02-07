Two injured in crash near Arcanum

ARCANUM — On Feb. 7, at approximately 6:20 a.m. Darke County Deputies along with Arcanum Fire and Rescue and Pitsburg Fire, responded to the intersection of State Route 49 and Schnorf-Jones Road for a reported two vehicle injury crash.

The preliminary investigation revealed a 2001 red Ford F-150 driven by Randy Welbaum, 57, of Brookville, was traveling northwest on State Route 49 and collided with a 2003 white Dodge Durango driven by Dennis Comer Jr., 55, of Potsdam who was stopped at the stop sign at the intersection and then pulled out in front of the red truck. Both drivers were transported to Miami Valley North Hospital for their injuries.

This crash remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.