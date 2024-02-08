Heidi Stammen to pole vault at Wright State next season

Versailles senior Heidi Stammen signs her national letter of intent with her family and coaches. Photo by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate

By Drew Terhall

VERSAILLES — Versailles senior Heidi Stammen signed her national letter of intent to join the Wright State University track and field program. She will compete in the pole vault there.

Stammen said it was the level of competition that Wright State competes at that drew her to the university.

“I’m very thankful. I wanted to compete at the highest level that I possibly could. I’m really grateful for this opportunity,” Stammen said.

Versailles girls track and field head coach Doug Giere said Stammen has went through her growing pains. On her journey to improve, she has pushed everyone on the team to be their best.

“She’s been steady for us in pole vault. You don’t say they’re gimme points, but you can kind of count on those big points in invitationals and in our district and league meets. She’s really taken over that group and become a leader,” Giere said.

Stammen has won three straight MAC titles in the pole vault and took 10th in the Division II State Track and Field Tournament in pole vault.

Giere said Stammen has earned this opportunity and is excited to see her make the most of it.

“For her to be vaulting at a Division I school next year is really cool for Heidi. I expect her to have a very good career there as well,” Giere said.

Stammen is looking forward to the challenge ahead when she gets to campus. Her goal is simple, give it her all while she’s there and be competitive.

“I look to improve as much as possible and I want to do well in the conference,” Stammen said.

While at Wright State, Stammen plans to study physics with a concentration in physics education.

