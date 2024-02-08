Tori Tyo to throw at Hillsdale next season

Senior Tori Tyo signs her national letter of intent with her family and coaching. Photo by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate

By Drew Terhall

Dailyadvocate.com

VERSAILLES — Versailles senior Tori Tyo signed her national letter of intent to join the track and field program at Hillsdale next year.

Tyo said when she visited Hillsdale, everyone was welcoming and she felt like she fit in.

“When I first visited Hillsdale, the coach was really welcoming. Coach Jess, she really wanted me in her program. She was very active in the recruiting process. Always calling to check in or texting to check in. I felt at home on campus,” Tyo said.

Versailles girls track and field head coach Doug Giere said Tyo has been improving since her freshman year when she went up against more veteran throwers.

“Tori’s come a long way. Came in as a freshman, didn’t have a lot of throwers at the time. She had to cut her teeth against the best of the best. Early on, she went through her lumps going up against older girls, stronger girls,” Giere said. “We got to see her progress over the years. Seen a lot of progression her sophomore year and then junior year had a great year.”

During her junior year, Tyo made it to states and took 17th in the Division II Girls shot put. She also took second in the MAC conference tournament.

Tyo said the plan is to compete in shot put at Hillsdale with the possibility of doing discus and maybe hammer throw during the outdoor season.

Giere said Hillsdale wants to work with Tyo with her style and not force her into a different role or style. With that acceptance and with the way Tyo has talked about Hillsdale, Giere is excited to see what she can accomplish at the next level.

“You can just tell talking to her, that her eyes lit up when she talked about Hillsdale and their staff. I’m very excited for her and her future at Hillsdale,” Giere said.

Tyo said she is excited to see what her senior year has in store for her after she set a new PR in indoor track. When she gets to Hillsdale, she is ready to put the work in and see where she lands throwing wise.

But overall, she is ready to set new standards for herself. Tyo said she always sets new standards for herself and keeps pushing herself to meet them.

“My first year, I want to set a standard for myself. Obviously push more personal records, but at the same time get comfortable with my academics. Hillsdale is a strong academic school, that’s another reason I did choose there,” Tyo said.

While at Hillsdale, Tyo plans to study psychology or exercise science with the hopes of moving on to graduate PT school.

Contact Daily Advocate sports editor Drew Terhall at [email protected]