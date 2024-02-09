GPL features bonus third movie

GREENVILLE — As a part of the Movie Matinee series, Greenville Public Library will be showing the 1987 adventure comedy, The Princess Bride, starring Cary Elwes and Robin Wright, on Thursday, Feb. 15 at 1 p.m. The film is rated PG with a run time of 1 hours 38 minutes. Patrons are invited to bring their favorite movie snacks and drinks, as well as a sweater if you are easily chilled.

The Young Adult Department will be showing Trolls Band Together featuring the voice talents of Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake. This event, to be held on Thursday, Feb. 22 at 3:30 p.m., is for ages 11-18 only. The movie is rated PG with a run time of 1 hours 31 minutes. Snacks will be provided.

In honor of Leap Day, we will be showing the 2010 drama, Leap Year, starring Amy Adams and Matthew Goode, on Thursday, Jan. 29 at 1 p.m. The film is rated PG with a run time of 1 hours 40 minutes.

All showings are free, and registration is not required. So bring your friends… the more, the merrier! For more information, contact Kelly at (937) 548-3915.