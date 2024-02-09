St. Valentine blood drive planned

Everyone who donates blood at the St. Valentine blood drive sponsored by Zechar Bailey Funeral Home will receive a carnation from the Flower Patch. Shown are Zechar Bailey’s Donn Thornhill and Roz Sever, and CBC’s Donna Kueterman. Submitted photo

GREENVILLE — Support the regional blood supply during the heart of winter by donating at the annual Zechar Bailey Funeral Homes St. Valentine blood drive on Tuesday, Feb. 13 from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Greenville Church of the Brethren, 421 Central Ave.

Schedule an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling (937) 461-3220, or at www.donortime.com.

Everyone who registers to donate will receive a free carnation, courtesy of The Flower Patch, just in time for St. Valentine’s Day. All registered donors also receive the Solvita “Donor Love” long-sleeve, hoodie shirt.

February is an important month to donate with Solvita currently in low supply of multiple blood types. Winter weather and seasonal illness disrupt donor schedules and make it difficult to maintain an adequate blood supply.

You can save time while helping save lives by using “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.solvita.org/donorxpress.