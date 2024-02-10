Host families needed for exchange students

GREENVILLE — World Heritage International Student Exchange Program (WH), a Non-Profit, Public Benefit Organization, is seeking local families to host foreign exchange students this coming school year. World Heritage students come from a variety of countries worldwide: Italy, Denmark, Spain, France, Germany, Ukraine, Japan, Australia, to name just a few. They are between the ages of 15 and 18 years, and they are enthusiastic and excited to experience American culture, family life, school, sports. etc. They also love to share their own culture and language with their host families, who welcome the students into their home, not as a guest, but as a family member, giving everyone involved a rich cultural experience. Host families may be single parents, couples and single persons.

The exchange students have pocket money for personal expenses and full health, accident and liability insurance. World Heritage students are carefully selected based upon academics and personality, and host families choose their student from different backgrounds, countries and personal interests.

World Heritage also offers qualified American students the opportunity to learn another language and culture by spending a school year, semester or a summer with a host family in another country.

If interested in hosting an exchange student or becoming an exchange student abroad, please call Debra at 1-800-888-9040, visit www.world-heritage.org or send an email to [email protected] to request more information or start the application process. Students are eager to learn about their American host family, so begin the process of welcoming your new son or daughter today. The memories and the relationship you create with your exchange student will stay with you forever.