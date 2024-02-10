Rose Bowl to remember for Ansonia student

Alyssa and her dad Chris Schmitmeyer to Pasadena, Calif. for the Rose Bowl after she won tickets by giving blood at a Solvita blood drive. Submitted photo

ANSONIA — Ansonia High senior Alyssa Schmitmeyer won the Solvita Blood Center donor drawing for tickets to the New Year’s Day Rose Bowl game and put them to good use. She made the trip and made some special memories.

Alyssa and her dad Chris Schmitmeyer traveled from their home in Versailles to Pasadena, Calif. to witness a College Football Playoff Semifinal classic between Michigan and Alabama.

They became instant Alabama fans, unaware they were watching the legendary Nick Saban coach his final game before announcing his retirement. Michigan survived in OT and went on to win the National Championship.

“It was definitely an exciting game and I’m so glad I was able to experience it,” she said. “It was just the two of us that went. We were rooting for Bama because we are both big Ohio State fans and wanted to cheer against Michigan.”

Alyssa entered the drawing for the tickets when she donated at the Nov. 16 Ansonia High blood drive. She has been donating since 2022, has four lifetime donations, and will graduate in the spring with Solvita Red Cord honors.

“It was such an awesome experience and I’m so grateful to be given this opportunity,” said Alyssa. “Thank you again!”

Schedule an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling (937) 461-3220, or at www.donortime.com.