WSU extends FAFSA, enrollment deadlines

DAYTON — In response to the recent announcement about additional delays in institutions receiving FAFSA data, Wright State University is extending its priority deadline for filing the 2024–25 FAFSA from Feb. 1 to March 1 and its intent to enroll deadline for undergraduate students from May 1 to June 1.

The new schedule is in line with recommendations from national college access and counseling organizations.

The new deadlines will help give families and students additional time to receive, process and consider financial aid offers before deciding on where to enroll for fall 2024.

“Wright State is committed to making a quality college education affordable and accessible for every student and will continue to exercise flexibility and understanding as the 2024-25 FAFSA process evolves,” said Susan Schaurer, vice president for enrollment management and student success. “We will continue to monitor any issues students and families may be having with the FAFSA and support them along this journey.”

Wright State will also work with students who have challenges to meet the March 1 and June 1 deadlines. The Financial Aid website will be regularly updated, and Wright State will continue to communicate with students and families.

Students and families with questions about the FAFSA process are encouraged to contact Wright State’s Enrollment Services at 937-775-4000 or [email protected].

Students who need personal assistance with applying for financial aid can also register for a virtual Financial Aid 101 workshop or a virtual one-on-one appointment.

Students and families will find everything they need to know about financial aid, including applying for, accepting and receiving aid, at wright.edu/NeedToKnow.

Wright State has one of the lowest tuition rates among Ohio’s four-year universities. The Wright Tuition Guarantee Program locks in the same annual cost of tuition, housing and dining over a four-year college career for newly admitted, degree-seeking undergraduate students who are Ohio residents.

Wright State’s admission application is free. Students can apply today at wright.edu/apply.