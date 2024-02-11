Vance believes terror threat is at a high

Bernie Moreno Frank LaRose

By Lyn Bliss

Correspondent

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Republican Party hosted its annual Lincoln Day Dinner on Friday, Feb. 9 at Romer’s Catering. The featured speaker was United States Senator JD Vance.

Darke County Republican Executive Committee Chairman Katie DeLand was master of ceremonies. The invocation was given by candidate for state representative Jonathan Newman. The U. S. Flag was presented by the Darke County Honor Guard. State Representative Susan Manchester sang the National Anthem.

Unfortunately, Senator Vance was unable to appear in person as the senate leadership had called a voting session of the senate. However, he was present through internet video, where he spoke and then took questions submitted in real time by the audience.

Vance spoke briefly about his personal background in Ohio. He then went into a detailed explanation of the current negotiations in the Senate regarding aid to the Ukraine and the crisis on the U. S. borders. The leveraged negotiations in the Senate were detailed.

The senator then said he favored trying to get a more balanced budget during the upcoming bills that will be presented.

He also said that he believes the threat of terrorism is at the highest it has ever been in the U. S. because of the foreign actors being allowed access to the country. Vance said that he believes the numbers being given of illegal immigrants entering the country are incorrect and that there are currently more than 25 million.

The senator said he endorses Bernie Moreno to be the Republican Candidate for U. S. Senate to run against Sherrod Brown in November. He also said that he supports Donald Trump for president.

Vance then took questions from the audience. When asked about the possibility of his being Mr. Trump’s vice president, he immediately responded with, “I think we are now out of time,” but then went on to answer other questions.

Ohio Auditor of State Keith Faber then introduced two of the Republican Candidates facing off in the March primary election to run in the November general election.

Secretary of State Frank LaRose was the first to speak, followed by Bernie Moreno.

Each year, the Darke County Republican Party hosts students from around the county. Darke County Republican Party Central Committee Chairman Matt Aultman provided introductions. There were about 30 students present this year from Ansonia, Greenville, Tri-Village and Versailles.

A silent auction was held of items donated by supporters. The evening was closed with the announcement of the winners.