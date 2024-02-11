Rains faces gun and meth charges

Jordan Rains

UNION CITY, Ind. — On Feb. 10, officers from the Union City Police Department, Winchester Police Department, and Randolph County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of multiple shots fired in the vicinity of the 1400 block of Taylor Street.

Upon arrival, law enforcement officers discovered a vehicle in the area with several spent shell casings nearby. Utilizing a K9 unit from the Winchester Police Department, officers were able to track the scent from the scene of the incident to a residence located at 440 N. Jackson Pike. Following this lead, officers obtained a search warrant for the property.

The Union City Special Entry Tactical Team (SETT) was then activated and successfully executed the search warrant. During the operation, officers discovered and seized a handgun along with a substantial quantity of methamphetamine within the residence.

Subsequently, Jordan Rains, a resident of Union City, Ind., was arrested and booked into the Randolph County Sheriff’s Jail. Rains faces multiple charges including Criminal Recklessness with a Firearm, Possession of Methamphetamine, Dealing in Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

The collaborative efforts of all agencies involved were instrumental in the swift and safe apprehension of the suspect, ensuring the safety of our community. The Union City Police Department reaffirms its commitment to removing criminals from our streets and maintaining a secure environment for all residents.