North Star Legion hosts blood drive

NORTH STAR — Late winter is a time of urgent need for blood donations. Support the regional blood supply by donating at the North Star American Legion Auxiliary community blood drive Saturday, Feb. 24 from 8 a.m. to noon at the North Star Community Center, 125 E. Star Road.

Schedule an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling (937) 461-3220, or at www.donortime.com.

Everyone who registers to donate at any Solvita blood drive, or the Solvita Dayton Center in February will receive the “Donor Love” long-sleeve, hoodie shirt, while supplies last.

Solvita is currently in low supply of multiple blood types. Winter weather and seasonal illness make February a difficult month for maintaining an adequate blood supply.

You can save time while helping save lives by using “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.solvita.org/donorxpress.