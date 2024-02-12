Sons O’ Blarney to perform at Irish Wave

Darke County Center for the Arts to host Irish Wave 2024 at Montage Cafe in downtown Greenville with the musical trio Sons O’ Blarney. Submitted photo

GREENVILLE — Darke County Center for the Arts to host Irish Wave 2024 at Montage Cafe in downtown Greenville on Friday, March 15. Musical trio Sons O’ Blarney return performing a rollicking good time of new and traditional Celtic music for the annual spring fundraising event. Irish Wave features Irish music, Irish food, and an assortment of beers. According to DCCA Executive Director Andrea Jordan, “The proceeds benefit DCCA’s ability to present outstanding professional programs for all ages without increasing ticket prices, helping the local non-profit fulfill its mission of inclusive cultural enrichment throughout Darke County. We promise a good time for a good cause, a win-win situation for everyone.” The fundraising party begins at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $50 including a heavy hors devours buffet of Irish specialties prepared by the Montage, four drink tickets for featured Irish themed craft beers or the beer, wine or non-alcoholic drink of choice, and musical entertainment blending traditional Irish music and contemporary favorites for an evening of good old Irish fun.

Throughout the evening, names will be pulled from the “Off to the Isle” reverse raffle with the winner of a trip for two to Ireland announced before the evening is over. Only 75 tickets will be sold for the raffle and are $100 each. Raffle tickets are on sale now and are only available through the DCCA office by cash or check, you need not be present to win find out more by calling the DCCA office (937) 547-0908.

Music for the evening features Sons O’ Blarney, a trio that specializes in “good old Irish fun;” the group includes Ohio-based singer/guitarist/songwriter Danny Schneible who has established a strong local following with his many appearances in the area. Sponsors for “Irish Wave” who make possible the Sons O’ Blarney performance are Park National Bank; Dr. Thomas and Suzanne Brown; and Edward Jones Investment representatives.

Tickets for “Irish Wave” are $50. Purchase yours by contacting DCCA at 937-547-0908, at the DCCA office on the 3rd floor of the Greenville Public Library open 10 a.m. til 4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, and 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Thursday and Friday or on-line at www.darkecountyarts.org. Tickets for Irish Wave are also available for purchase at Montage Cafe.

Darke County Center for the Arts presents and promotes performing and fine arts encouraging cultural enrichment. DCCA is also committed to the preservation of Henry St. Clair Memorial Hall as an important cultural center in the community. Find out more about DCCA and their upcoming events at www.darkecoutnyarts.org.