Greenville gets win on senior day; high school girls basketball roundup

The Greenville defense executed the game plan and didn’t let Piqua’s shooters take over. Photos by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate Senior Ava Loudy, Ella McLear and Jaydn Norris were honored prior to the game.

By Drew Terhall

Dailyadvocate.com

DARKE COUNTY — Here are the scores and stats from the girls high school basketball games from Feb. 9 – 11.

Feb. 10 — Greenville 43 (6-16, 3-15) vs Piqua 30 (3-19, 2-16)

On senior day, the Lady Wave got the win for the seniors last home game in their Greenville career. Head coach Rachel Kerns said the win was not only great for the seniors, it was also a great reminder the team is continuing to give it their all despite a recent rough stretch.

“It was a fun senior day game to play today. Really credit to our girls because we had a rough January into February here. It just goes to show we haven’t quit yet,” Kerns said.

After Piqua got an early lead, the Lady Wave settled down and adjusted. Kerns said Piqua came out in a defense they were not too familiar with.

Once the offense started to spread the floor out, they started to get to some production.

As the game went on, the defense started to get better. Kerns said everyone on the team executed the game plan. They forced Piqua’s non-shooters to beat them outside.

Greenville led 20-14 at halftime. The Lady Wave continued to extend their lead during the second half.

The Lady Indians didn’t make it easier on the Lady Wave. Piqua came out and started to trap the ball handlers once they crossed half court.

Piqua paid the price for their aggressiveness. They got into foul trouble early and put Greenville in the bonus with about five minutes left in the third quarter.

While the Lady Wave didn’t cash in many opportunities from the free throw line during the third quarter, they were able to handle the pressure well. They didn’t turn over the ball and were crashing the offensive glass for second chance points.

“We did a great job handling the ball. They just committed so many fouls in that third quarter, we got to the free throw line. We really could have blown the game open had we actually made a few free throws,” Kerns said. “But the fact that we got there, we were handling the ball which was great.”

Greenville led 32-19 after the third quarter and maintained their lead with a strong fourth quarter. Kerns said this game showed the growth of the players after they have been without junior Megan Lind for the past month. Everyone has been able to step up in her absence and made the most out of their opportunity.

Seniors Jaydn Norris, Ella McLear and Ava Loudy were honored before the game. Norris played basketball on JV her freshman year but didn’t play the next two season. Kerns said while she wished she had Norris for all four years, she was happy to have her back this season and to see her get some minutes in this game.

McLear was not medically cleared to play this season, but stuck around to be a part of the program. Kerns said she is thankful to have McLear around and admires the dedication she has for the program.

Loudy started the game and is a player that thrives in her role on the team. On and off the court, she knows what she is best at. Kerns said Loudy is like the team mom and knows where everyone is supposed to be at all times. Kerns also said she will miss Loudy more than Loudy may realize.

Freshman Megan Loudy led with 11 points while junior Brooke Schmidt had 10 points.

Greenville will start tournament play on Feb. 17 at Tecumseh High School. As the 16th seed, they will take on the sixth seed Thurgood Marshall at noon.

A full game recap can be found on our website, dailyadvocate.com.

Around the county:

Ansonia 30 (10-12, 5-6) vs Sidney Lehman 25 (7-15, 2-12)

The Lady Tigers end the regular season with a home win over Sidney Lehman. Senior Bailey Schmit led the team with 15 points. Junior Gabby Leeper had eight points. Ansonia will start their tournament run on Feb. 17 at Versailles High School as the 14th seed. They will take on fourth seed Southeastern with tip off slated for 2 p.m.

Arcanum 33 (14-8, 9-2) vs St. Henry 51 (15-5, 6-2)

The Lady Trojans fall to the Lady Redskins to end the regular season. After being down 29-12 at halftime, Arcanum hung around with St. Henry in the second half. Sophomore Caroline Long and freshman Matty Noe both led with eight points. As the eighth seed, Arcanum will take on ninth seed Madison on Feb. 15 at 6 p.m. at Covington in the Division III tournament. On Jan. 22, Arcanum won at Madison 53-44.

Tri-Village 40 (18-4, 11-0) vs Bellbrook 57 (15-7, 7-1)

After securing their third straight conference title, the Lady Patriots end the regular season with a home loss to Bellbrook, a third seed in the Division I tournament. Their focus will now turn to the tournament. As the two seed, the Lady Patriots will take on 18th seed National Trail on Feb. 17 at 11 a.m. at Versailles High School.

Versailles 38 (15-7, 7-2) vs West Liberty-Salem 27 (18-4, 14-2)

After securing a share of the MAC title, the Lady Tigers end the regular season with a win over fourth seeded West Liberty-Salem in the Division III tournament in the same sectional as Versailles. Sophomore Taylor Wagner led the team with 11 points. Versailles will start tournament play as the fifth seed on Feb. 17 at Covington in the Division III tournament. They will take on the 17th seed Preble Shawnee with tip off set for 2 p.m.

Contact Daily Advocate sports editor Drew Terhall at [email protected]