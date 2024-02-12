Ansonia wins in overtime, Greenville loses in overtime; high school boys basketball roundup

Ansonia made plays on both ends of the floor when it mattered to grab the overtime win. Photos by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate The senior boys basketball players, cheerleaders and mascot were honored prior to the Greenville boys game.

By Drew Terhall

Dailyadvocate.com

DARKE COUNTY — Here are the scores and stats from the boys high school basketball games from Feb. 9 – 11.

Feb. 9 — Greenville 40 (3-18, 3-14) vs Piqua 47 (5-16, 4-13)

The Green Wave fall to the Indians in overtime on senior night. They overcame a slow start to grab a lead in the fourth quarter, but couldn’t put Piqua away for the win.

Head coach Matt Hamilton said it’s a tough way to lose, especially for his seniors. He said the senior class embodies the program’s values and have given the program everything they had. It’s not an ideal way to go out, but Hamilton wouldn’t want to go through a game like this with any other group of guys.

“We talk a lot about character and who we are, I just hate to lose that game for them. Should of have it. They did what was asked of them. It’s a class that’s not had a lot of wins in their time here. But here we are, next to last game their senior year, and they’re still going to the very end,” Hamilton said.

After falling behind 13-4 after the first quarter, Greenville was only down 23-18 at halftime. They started to get the offense going and started to get some stops.

A three by junior Layne Hocker tied the game, 25-25, late in the third quarter. But, the Green Wave couldn’t get that one bucket to take a lead.

It didn’t take long for them to get a lead though. Junior Carson Good made a three at the start of the fourth quarter to give Greenville a 29-28 lead.

But with under two minutes left, Piqua got a few turnovers and tied the game at 36-36. Both teams had chances to end the game in regulation, but couldn’t get a shot to go in.

In overtime, the Indians raced out to the early lead and held on. The Green Wave fought until the very end, but couldn’t make up for the early deficit.

Junior Drew Hamilton led the team with 13 points. Senior Chace Drew had seven points and 10 rebounds. Senior Jack Chick had 14 rebounds.

Greenville will end the regular season with a road game at Sidney on Feb. 16 at 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 10 — Ansonia 67 (5-16, 2-8) vs Fairlawn 63 (2-19, 0-12)

The Tigers started the weekend with a 44-30 loss to Franklin Monroe on the road. Senior Ethan Reichert led with 12 points with three other Tigers scoring six points. The team shot 26.2% from the field.

They bounced back with an overtime win over Fairlawn at home. After leading for most of the game, Fairlawn took a lead late in the fourth quarter.

With 9.2 seconds left, freshman Bennett Lehman made two free throws to send the game into overtime. Then sophomore Ben Barnt made a three to give Ansonia the early lead in overtime.

Head coach Tony Overton said both of those players are guys who will do anything they can to help their team get the win. This time, they had the ball in their hands and made the play to get the win.

“They do it everyday in practice. That’s why we put them out there. Ben’s not the most skilled person, but he’s a gamer. He wants the ball in his hands and I see it in practice. I decided to give him a chance and he came through. Bennett as well,” Overton said. “Kids like that, that want the ball in their hands, they don’t necessarily have to score. They just want to be a part of it and make the right decisions.”

It was an up and down first three quarters for Ansonia. They raced out to an big lead. Then the Jets came back and got close or tied the game. Then the offense got into a groove and regained a sizeable lead.

Overton said they are still trying to find the right combinations that will work in the half court offense. With their depleted numbers and guys splitting time between varsity and junior varsity, they are still figuring things out. But, the team did enough on offense to get this win.

“They’re figuring it on their own. Value the basketball and take what the defense gives you. Don’t try to do too much, don’t try to be a hero. They didn’t,” Overton said.

Fairlawn got their first lead of the game with 1:20 left in the fourth quarter. After Lehman hit the free throws, Ansonia forced an errand pass and sent the game into overtime.

The Jets gave the Tigers a challenge. With 4.2 seconds left, Ansonia was only up 65-62. But with Fairlawn already in the bonus, Ansonia fouled the ball handler immediately to force Fairlawn to settle for two free throws.

From there, the Tigers did enough at the free throw line to grab the win.

Reichert led the team with 29 points on 9 for 15 shooting and had 12 rebounds. Senior Matt Barga had 11 points and Lehman had 10 points. The team shot 51.3% from the field and 50% from three-point range.

Ansonia will end the regular season on Feb. 16 at Tri-County North at 7:30 p.m.

Around the county:

Arcanum (12-9, 6-4): The Trojans won back to back games over the weekend. They won 72-49 at Tri-County North. Arcanum scored 42 points in the second half. Sophomore Regan Christ led with 19 points. Senior Braylen Etherington had 15 points. Arcanum then went on the road again and won 63-48 at Greenon. Christ once again dropped 19 points. Senior Rylan Murray and junior Landon Flatter both had 10 points. They will end the regular season with a home game against Newton on Feb. 16 at 7:30 p.m.

Bradford (11-9, 5-5): The Railroaders split both of their games. They started on Feb. 9 with a 41-39 loss to Dixie at home. It was a close game throughout as they were down 19-16 at halftime and down 32-28 heading into the fourth quarter. Senior Hudson Hill had 16 points and freshman Rallie Wirrig had 11 points. They bounced back with a 56-45 win at Milton Union. Hill and junior Own Canan both had 17 points. Senior Landon Wills chipped in 11 points and 11 rebounds. The team shot 53.3% from three-point range. Bradford will end the regular season with a pair of road games. They will be at Twin Valley South on Feb. 16 and at Sidney Lehman on Feb. 17. Both games are set for a 7:30 p.m. tip off.

Franklin Monroe (15-5, 8-2): The Jets won their last two home games of the season. They defeated Ansonia, 44-30, on Feb. 9. Junior EB Fall led with 16 points and junior Eric Brenner was close behind with 14 points. Franklin Monroe then defeated Emmanuel Christian, 56-34. The Jets outscored Emmanuel Christian 22-6 in the third quarter. Fall led with 13 points. Brenner had nine points and senior Gage Wackler had eight points. The Jets will end the regular season with road games at National Trail on Feb. 16 and at Houston on Feb. 17. Both games are slated for a 7:30 p.m. tip off.

Mississinawa Valley (2-17, 1-8): The Blackhawks drop a pair of games over the weekend. They lost 84-22 at Preble Shawnee on Feb. 9. The Arrows scored 33 points in the first quarter. They then lost 66-44 at home to Union City. Senior Aron Hunt led with 27 points and was 11 for 13 from the free throw line. After a game against Twin Valley South, the Blackhawks will end the regular season at Dixie on Feb. 16 at 7:30 p.m.

Tri-Village (19-1, 10-0): The Patriots got two big wins over the weekend. They defeated Twin Valley South 81-41 on the road. They outscored the Panthers 51-25 in the second half. Sophomore Trey Sagester led with 21 points and senior Tanner Printz had 20 points. Senior Braden Keating had 13 points. They then defeated Ponitz at home, 76-46. Sagester led with 33 points on 11 for 13 shooting. Keating had 12 points and sophomore Noah Finkbine had nine points. The team shot 60% from the field. It will be a big weekend for the Patriots. On Feb. 16, they will host Preble Shawnee with the winner being the outright WOAC champion. They will then host Fort Recovery on Feb. 17. Both games are set for a 7:30 p.m. tip off.

Versailles (10-10, 4-4): The Tigers won both road games this weekend. They won 75-41 at New Knoxville to start the weekend. Junior Jace Watren led with 21 points. Senior Carson Heitkamp was close behind with 19 points and A.J. Griesdorn had 13 points. The Tigers then won at Anna, 55-49. Sophomore Drake Ahrens led with 18 points and Heitkamp had 16 points. After a home game against Indian Lake, the Tigers will end the season at Marion Local on Feb. 16 for a 7 p.m. tip off.

