Versailles places sixth in OHSWCA State Dual Meet Championships

Senior Michael Osborne won three matches in the championships. Photo by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate

By Drew Terhall

Dailyadvocate.com

VERSAILLES — The Versailles wrestling team took sixth in the OHSWCA State Dual Meet Championships in Division III on Feb. 10 at Versailles High School. Delta took first place with Barnesville finishing as the runner-ups.

The team lost to Waynedale in the first round. They then defeated Pleasant in the consolation bracket before they lost to Monroeville in the fifth place match.

In the match against Waynedale, junior Trey Huber, senior Levi Barga senior Michael Osborne came out with wins. Huber won by a 7-2 decision while Osborne won by a 7-4 decision. Barga won with a 10-1 decision.

In the win over Pleasant, sophomore Isaac Brown, Barga and freshman Landyn Knapke all won by pin. Huber won by a 9-4 decision. Senior Lane Bergman won by a 12-3 decision. Osborne won by a 9-1 decision.

In the final match against Monroeville, Huber, freshman Trent Huber, Brown and freshman Cale Henry all won by pin. Osborne won by an 11-5 decision.

The team will next take the mat on Feb. 24 back at Versailles for the Division III Sectional Tournament.

Contact Daily Advocate sports editor Drew Terhall at [email protected]