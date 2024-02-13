Greenville Police Blotter

Daily Advocate

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

Jan. 19

WANTED PERSON: At 9:16 p.m. officers responded to the 600 block of Walnut Street to serve a Bench Warrant for Michael Falknor. The warrant was for failure to appear on the original charge of Trespass with a $275 bond. Officers were able to locate Folknor, and he was arrested and transported to the Darke County Jail.

Jan. 21

THEFT: At 1:14 p.m. officers responded to the Greenville Police Department in reference to a scam. The female victim advised on Jan. 18th she opened her laptop and a message stated she had a virus on her computer. She clicked on the telephone icon on her laptop, and the icon would connect her to an operator to help clear the virus. When he clicked on it and spoke to a female and male, who advised her someone had hacked into her computer and put child pornography on it. The victim was told $18,000 had been taken out of her account and was sent to China to erase the child pornography and that she needed to pay $13,000 for the male to try and retrieve her lost $18,000. The victim then would proceed to go to two different banks to withdraw the $13,000, and after, the male told her she would have to go to a bitcoin machine. He provided her with the nearest location after she advised him she had no idea where that was located. Later on, the victim had realized she had been scammed, and her family contacted the Bitcoin machine company and was advised to send them a copy of the police report. Copies of bank receipts and Bitcoin receipts were given to police.

Jan. 23

WANTED PERSON: At 9:58 a.m. officers responded to the 500 block of Gray Avenue to serve a misdemeanor arrest warrant for a known female, Carrie Swink. She was located and attested for failure to appear on a traffic offense, with no bond out of Miami County Sheriff’s Office. She was transported to the county line and transferred over to the Covington PD.

Jan. 24

FORGERY: At 11:25 a.m. officers responded to the Greenville Police Department in reference to a complaint of forgery. The female victim has a money market account through Park National Bank, and on Jan. 19th she logged into her account to observe an unknown person had withdrew money. The bank advised her to contact the police. Investigation from the bank revealed an unknown person had made three withdrawals via forged digital Park National checks. A total of $19,943.78 were taken out of her account after all the withdraws.

THEFT: At 10:38 p.m. officers responded to the 300 Delaware Avenue in reference to a theft. The female complainant advised she is a caregiver for the male victim who is special needs and nonverbal. The caregiver advised she noticed fraudulent charges to his food stamp account, and she found there are four separate charges over the course of several months totaling $376.26. The charges were found to befrom out of state with three being to an online website. She advised his card is kept in a safe and only used for Walmart pick-up purchases, and only she has access to it. At this time there are no suspects, and this case will need further investigation.

To contact Daily Advocate Reporter Meladi Brewer, email [email protected].