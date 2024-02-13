Versailles girls bowling earns share of MAC title

The Versailles girls bowling team won the MAC tournament to be co-champions of the MAC. Photo by Morgan Heitkamp

VERSAILLES — The Versailles girls bowling team finish the regular season as co-MAC champions. They won the MAC tournament at Miracle Lanes on Feb. 10.

In the first round, they defeated Marion Local. Alayna Henry led with a 367. Carlie Gehret and Danielle Franics both bowled a 318 in the match. Samantha Yerock had a 289. In single games, Megan Mangen bowled a 148 and Danica York bowled a 138.

In the second round, they defeated Coldwater in a 3-1 match win. The Lady Tigers lost the first game but won three straight to move on to the championship round.

In a back and forth championship round, Versailles won in five games against Fort Recovery, who they share the MAC title with.

Both the girls and boys bowling teams will next play in the sectional tournament. The boys will hit the lanes on Feb. 13 while the girls will play on Feb. 15. The matches will take place at RollHouse Dayton.