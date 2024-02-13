Versailles and Ansonia swimmers move on to districts

The Versailles girls swim team are sectional champions. Photo by Morgan Heitkamp

By Drew Terhall

Dailyadvocate.com

TROTWOOD — The Division II boys and girls swimming sectionals took place at Trotwood on Feb. 9 and 10. The Versailles girls team finished as sectional champions.

Moving on to the District Tournament, the Versailles girls 200-yard medley relay team took second with a time of 2:01.69. The 200-yard freestyle relay team took first with a time of 1:44.9 and the 400-yard freestyle relay team also took first with a time of 3:47.73.

For the individual girls, senior Lydia Hecht took second in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:04.86. Senior Lily Cordonnier took first in the 200-yard IM with a time of 2:24.80. Also moving on in the IM is freshman Corynn Goubeaux with a time of 2:38.39 and senior Carley Timmerman with a time of 2:39.70. Junior Ava Shardo took first in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 25.03. Emma Meyer took third with a time of 26.83. In the 100-yard butterfly, Ava Shardo also took first with a time of 1:00.42. Freshman Salimah Shardo took second with a time of 1:02.08 and Cordonnier took fifth with a time of 1:03.79. In the 100-yard freestyle, Salimah Shardo took first with a time of 58.67. Meyer took third with a time of 59.82 and Erin Frederick took fifth with a time of 1:01.94. Timmerman took fifth in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 6:28.68. In the 100-yard backstroke, Hecht took second with a time of 1:02.15. Frederick took fifth with a time of 1:11.27 and senior Dakota Overholser took sixth with a time of 1:12.01. In the 100-yard breaststroke, Goubeaux took second with a time of 1:15.57 and junior Ella Porter took fourth with a time of 1:16.86.

For Ansonia, senior Makayla Stachler is an alternate for districts as she took seventh in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:13.79.

Moving on to districts for the boys, the Versailles 200-yard medley relay team took seventh with a time of 2:10.45. The Versailles 200-yard freestyle relay team took third with a time of 1:40.11 and the 400-yard freestyle relay team took third with a time of 3:47.92.

For the individuals boys, sophomore Andrew Meyer took sixth with a time of 2:34.79. Junior Michael Menke took fourth in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 59.29. Junior Dylan Dunn was named an alternate for the 100-yard freestyle as he took seventh with a time of 54.56. Menke took third in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:10.56.

For Ansonia, sophomore Gavin Stachler took first in the 200-yard IM with a time of 2:13.43 and first in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:00.81.

The Division I and II boys and girls District Tournament will take place on Feb. 16 and 17 at Miami University.

Contact Daily Advocate sports editor Drew Terhall at [email protected]