Minor injuries reported in crash

ANSONIA — On Feb. 12, at approximately 12:26 p.m. Darke County Deputies along with Ansonia Fire and Rescue responded to the intersection of State Route 47 and State Route 49 for a reported two-vehicle injury crash.
Preliminary investigation revealed a maroon 2012 Honda CR-V driven by Furman Kiser, 87, of Greenville, was traveling northbound on State Route 49 and stopped at the intersection of State Route 47. Kiser then pulled out into the intersection striking a red 2016 Chevy Cruze driven by Marsha Paris, 72, of Ansonia, who was traveling westbound on State Route 47. Paris was transported to Wayne HealthCare for suspected minor injuries. Kiser was uninjured.