Edison State’s Veterinary Technology Program accepting applications

PIQUA — Edison State Community College is currently accepting applications for its Veterinary Technology associate degree program.

The Veterinary Technology program provides training in animal husbandry, restraint, nursing, surgical preparation and assistance, drug administration, anesthesia, laboratory techniques, dentistry, and radiography. Students of the program will be prepared to enter careers at private practices, emergency hospitals, specialty offices, research facilities, diagnostic laboratories, and zoos. Veterinary technicians are required to work under the supervision of a licensed veterinarian.

The Veterinary Technology program is accredited by the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) Committee on Veterinary Technician Education and Activities (CVTEA). After graduating from an AVMA-accredited veterinary technology program, students will be eligible to take the Veterinary Technician National Examination (VTNE). The VTNE must be passed, along with registration with the Ohio Veterinary Medical Licensing Board, to practice legally as a registered veterinary technician.

Completed Veterinary Technology applications must be received by April 30, 2024, for the fall 2024 semester.

Students must meet with an Edison State advisor before applying for the Veterinary Technology program. Schedule an appointment by calling Student Affairs at 937.778.7850 or emailing [email protected].