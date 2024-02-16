TASKS, Inc. donates to Mississinawa Valley Schools

Pictured above are members of the Mississinawa Valley School board and TASKS board members: Amy Hanes, Scott Garrison, Scott Stachler, Bob Frey, Doug Groff, and Todd Grow. Jamie Wisner stands directly behind the table with the new training equipment. Provided photo

UNION CITY — TASKS, Inc. (Teaching About Safety Kids Style) recently donated over $1,500 to Mississinawa Valley Schools to purchase bleeding control training equipment. The application for funding was submitted by school nurse Jamie Wisner, after being requested to administer STOP THE BLEED training for the Life Skills class. STOP THE BLEED is a national campaign that encourages bystanders to become trained, equipped, and empowered to help in a bleeding emergency before trained professionals arrive. STOP THE BLEED teaches 3 quick techniques: how to use your hands to apply pressure to a wound, how to pack a wound to control bleeding, and how to correctly apply a tourniquet. In addition to the Life Skills class, it is Mrs. Wisner’s goal to use these aids with the Ag classes, as well as ultimately to incorporate bleeding control into the 10th grade CPR/AED classes.

This donation provided for three wound management simulators (“stumps”), ten STOP THE BLEED instructional booklets, one STOP THE BLEED instructional poster, five trainer C-A-T Tourniquets, training gauze, responder nitrile gloves, trauma shears and a durable rolling hard case for storage. This is the second award granted to Mississinawa Valley Local Schools by TASKS. Back in 2018, TASKS assisted in the purchase of CPR and AED training aids for the school district.

As a 501(c)3, any donations made to TASKS, Inc. could be tax deductible and will be supported with a receipt and thank you letter from the organization. If you would be interested in donating to TASKS, donations may be sent to TASKS, Inc., 28 E. Ward St., Versailles, OH 45380. If you have any questions about our organization or the programs we would support, you may contact Scott Garrison at 937-371-1249.