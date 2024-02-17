Bradford Elementary kindergarten enrollment procedure

BRADFORD — Enrollment for the 2024-25 Kindergarten class at Bradford Elementary has been set for the week of March 4. Please call the school office (937-448-2811) during this week between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. to set up an appointment for kindergarten screening, which will be held Thursday, April 4 during regular school hours. After calling the school for your appointment, parents may register their child on Final Forms, which can be accessed on the school website; www.bradford.k12.oh.us.

Children must be five years of age by Aug. 1, 2024 in order to be eligible for kindergarten.

The following information is required to register and must be uploaded on Final Forms or brought to the school to be copied before the kindergarten screening date of April 4:

Original certified birth certificate

Social Security Card/Number

Driver’s License

Immunization record

Custody papers (if applicable)

Proof of residency (rent receipt, utility bill, etc.)