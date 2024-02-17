Finnarn honored by Ohio House

GREENVILLE — Theodore O. Finnarn, local Darke County farmer and attorney, was recently honored by the State House of Representatives for his long-time service (47 years) on the Ohio Department of Taxation’s CAUV Advisory Committee. The House Resolution reads in part “You are deserving of high praise, for you have combined civic concern with the utmost professionalism to become a deeply respected member of the Ohio Tax Department Current Agricultural Use Valuation Advisory Committee.” And it went on to mention that “you have become known as a highly-esteemed agricultural leader in our state, and you have clearly shown the potential of each person to have a positive effect on the quality of services available to area residents.” The Resolution also extended best wishes for Finnarn’s newer role as the appointed Chairman of the Ohio Farm Service Agency (FSA). The Resolution was authored, introduced, and signed by State Rep. Jena Powell (House District 80) and co-signed by Jason Stephens, Speaker of the Ohio House of Representatives. Finnarn is oftentimes referred to as “Mr. CAUV”.
