Greenville Police Blotter

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

Jan. 19

SHOPLIFTING: At 9:52 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Wagner Avenue in reference to a shoplifting complaint. The complaint advised 30 minutes prior three subjects entered into the store and stole a 55 ” LG Television. The subjects were no longer at the scene and the item was removed from the store without payment. Officers were able to get a license plate number from video surveillance, and find the registration. The owner of the car was located, and she advised officers she had been at the store with her niece and mentally disables son, who lives on his own. She said he wanted a television and does not like to be told no. She said she told him she was not going to buy him one, but he lives on his own and is and adult, so if he wanted to go steal the television then go ahead because she wasn’t going to help him. The television was not located at her address. The son was located, and he did admit he did steal the TV. He let officers in to get the television. which was damages at the top with no box. He said they had left the box at the store in order to get it inside the car. The niece was located and advised she wanted no part in stealing the television, and advised that no one tells the son no because he will just keep asking for things he wants over and over. She said that mom drove all three of them to the store while the son planned on stealing the TV. The TV was taken for evidence and surveillance video was retrieved.

Jan. 26

IDENTITY THEFT: At 2:16 p.m. officers responded to the Greenville Police Department in reference to a theft. The male victim advised he recently had spoken to Chase Bank about a fraudulent transfer from his bank account. He had previously realized a separate account had been opened and that $17,750 was missing from his savings. The bank said the account had been opened in Maryland in one of two locations, as the first location denied the opening of the account. The unknown suspect used the victim’s driver’s license to verify his identification. The bank advised the victim they will eventually reimburse him the stolen amount, when their investigation is finished.

Jan. 28

THEFT: At 6:51 p.m. officers were dispatched to a theft that had occurred earlier. The assistant store manager complaint advised her two cashiers observed a male walk out of the store with a cart full of tools without paying for them. When the suspect approached the door, the cashier asked to see his receipt, but was ignored. The security alarms went off as the male suspect walked through them, and once he reached the vehicle, several subjects got out to help put the tools in the car. Video was sent as evidence.

Feb. 3

THEFT: At 5:13 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Wagner Avenue in reference to a theft. It was advised the suspect, Jacqueline Lee, was being held in the loss prevention office, and she had been observed taking bras off the clothes hanger and placing them in a plastic Walmart bag with purchased merchandise already in it. She then proceeded to the pharmacy section where she selected cold and flu medication before proceeding to the toys. She went to the groceries sections and selected items that she proceeded to purchase. However, Lee made no attempt to purchase the previous merchandise before the groceries were selected. She them bypassed all points of sale and was stopped outside on the sidewalk. A total of nine items with a combined cost of $76.79 were stolen. Lee was issued a citation for theft.

ASSAULT: At 8:35 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Warren Street in reference to an assault. The complainant stated the other involved person had assaulted her. The complainant is the grandmother of the alleged assailant’s child, and she stated that as a result of an argument between the two and a witness, the involved party approached her in a threatening manner. The grandmother stated she pushed the other involved party as she approached resulting in the involved party to throw a candle at her and striking the grandmother in the throat. A fight then broke out and the witness had to pull the involved party off the grandmother. The grandmother had visible injuries to her arm and neck. The involved party had left before officers arrival, and she was contacted. She advised that as a result of an argument between her and her child’s dad, she had been assaulted by the grandmother and later the dad himself after the grandmother asked for his help. Both the involved party and grandmother filled out a witness statement form, but both denied wanting to file charges for assault against one another. There is no further follow up needed.

To contact Daily Advocate Reporter Meladi Brewer, email [email protected].