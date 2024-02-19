Darke County Commissioners approve new grant and received petitions

Darke County Commissioners Matt Aultman, Marshall Combs and Larry Holmes. Daily Advocate

By Drew Terhall

Dailyadvocate.com

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Commissioners approved two motions that will be expanded on in the near future.

The first order of business was approving the revenue and appropriations increases from a new Home & Community Based Services ARPA grant. The grant is set to bring in $550,000 for many projects.

The grant is through Darke County Board of Developmental Disabilities. Commissioner Matt Aultman said there will be projects taking place around the county to make places more accessible, like adding in a ramp to Garst and many other buildings.

“This is going to lead to multiple projects with this grant,” Aultman said. “This is nice to bring $550,000 in for multiple projects to make our community more accessible for the development population.”

Aultman also said they will talk about this a bit more at the end of the month when they will be with DD for a proclamation signing.

Aultman, along with Marshall Combs and Larry Holmes, also approved to accept two petitions as received filed from attorney Tom Guillozet over the annexation of two pieces of land.

One is for 0.549 acres and the second one is for 7.592 acres. Aultman said this is a part of the process to do upgrades on some residential areas.

“The first application for .549 is on Versailles Southeastern. It’s coming into the village so they can have access to sewage services and water. The 7.592 is on the southwest corner of the village, right as you come into town on the north side of Rt. 121,” Aultman said.

Guillozet will be in attendance for the next meeting, Feb. 20, to talk more about the petitions.

Contact Drew Terhall at [email protected]