Versailles, Ansonia girls bowling moves on to districts

The Versailles girls bowling team finished as sectional runner-ups. Photo by Morgan Heitkamp

HUBER HEIGHTS — The OHSAA Girls Division II Sectional Bowling Tournament took place at Rollhouse Lanes Dayton on Feb. 15. The top 12 teams advanced to districts.

The Versailles girls bowling team finished as sectional runner-ups with a team score of 3,502. Senior Carlie Gehret led with a 605. Gehret had the second highest score in the competition, being one pin behind the leading score. Junior Danielle Francis bowled a 569 and senior Megan Mangen was close behind bowling a 514. Appearing in two games, junior Danica York had a 335. In one game, senior Samantha Yerick had a 153 and senior Alayna Henry had a 147.

Ansonia just made the cut as the 12th place team to move on to districts. They had a team score of 2,866. Senior Abigail Heck led with a 488. Junior Kaylie Strawser had a 477 and junior Staranna Whittaker had a 426. Junior Zoey Elson bowled a 376 and junior Alice Young bowled a 298.

Mississinawa Valley ends their season placing 18th with a team total of 2,390. Freshman Gentry Newbauer led with a 399 and was close to moving on as an individual. She was two bowlers off from qualifying. Sophomore Iris Schneider had a 325. Appearing in two games, freshman Taylor Short bowled a 237 and sophomore Cayde Neukam had a 210. In single games, senior Adi Schmitz had a 143 and sophomore Jordyn Longfellow had a 98.

The Girls Division II District Bowling Tournament will be on Feb. 20 at Beaver-Vu Bowl.