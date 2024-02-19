Ava Shardo and Versailles relay teams move on to swim states

Four members of the Versailles girls swim team moved on to the State Tournament. Photo by Morgan Heitkamp

OXFORD — The Division I and II Boys and Girls Southwest Swimming Districts took place at Miami University on Feb. 16.

In Division II, Versailles junior Ava Shardo moved on to the State Championship in the 50-yard freestyle and the 100-yard butterfly. She took seventh in the freestyle with a time of 24.86 and 11th in the butterfly with a time of 1:00.16.

The Versailles girls 200-yard freestyle and 400-yard freestyle relay teams also moved on to states. The 200-yard team took third with a time of 1:42.13 and the 400-yard team took eighth with a time of 3:48.22. Both teams consists of Shardo, freshman Salimah Shardo, senior Lily Cordonnier and senior Lydia Hecht.

As a team, the girls finished 11th in the team scores.

None of the boys participants were able to move on. Versailles junior Michael Menke took 21st in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 58.65 and 28th in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:07.76. Sophomore Andrew Meyer took 28th in the 200-yard IM with a time of 2:36.18.

For Ansonia, sophomore Gavin Stachler took 11th in the 200-yard IM with a time of 2:13.43 and tied for 16th in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:01.07.

The OHSAA State Swimming Tournament will be at C.T. Branin Natatorium in Canton from Feb. 22-25.