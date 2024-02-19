Tri-Village bounces back from Preble Shawnee loss to end season; high school boys basketball roundup

Senior Tanner Printz held senior Mason Shrout to 14 points, his second lowest point total on the season. Photos by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate Sophomore Trey Sagester still led the team in scoring despite having the attention of the Preble Shawnee defense.

By Drew Terhall

Dailyadvocate.com

DARKE COUNTY — Here are the scores and stats from the high school boys basketball games from Feb. 16-17.

Feb. 16 — Tri-Village 35 (20-2, 10-1) vs Preble Shawnee 49 (19-3, 11-0)

The outright WOAC title once again was up to the Patriots and the Arrows. With the conference title on the line, Preble Shawnee came out on top with a 49-35 win on the road.

The Arrows came out hot from deep and didn’t give up their lead. Head coach Josh Sagester said Preble Shawnee came out swinging and his team hung in. The role players for the Arrows just came in clutch at the right moments.

“Offensively, we didn’t shoot it well tonight. We knew we had to make some shots. I don’t know that we got some really good ones. Credit to them (Preble Shawnee). They came out and hit four straight threes to start the game and we couldn’t get it past five pretty much all night long,” Sagester said.

After a rough first quarter, the Patriots came out and closed the gap. They started the second quarter on a 5-0 run and got themselves back into the game.

Senior Tanner Printz didn’t let senior and WOAC Player of the Year Mason Shrout out of his sight. He barely gave Shrout room to breathe. The defense as a whole was getting stops.

Preble Shawnee led 25-20 at halftime. The Patriots responded well in the second quarter, but still had some work to do.

In the second half, Preble Shawnee made it their mission to not let Tri-Village leading scorer sophomore Trey Sagester take over the game.

Wherever Trey Sagester went, a Preble Shawnee defender was on his hip. He was held to four points in the second half. The offense as a whole couldn’t get a run going.

Late in the fourth quarter, the big game experience from Preble Shawnee started to show. The Arrows had three made three pointers in the fourth quarter to separate themselves from the Patriots.

Sagester said the team played well and hard all game long. The gap in big game experience was the difference late in the game.

“I thought our kids played really hard tonight. They battled. To their credit, they made some timely shots and they made some shots out of the gate. In this environment, it’s not easy to do,” Sagester said. “We fought. We gave ourself a chance especially there in the early fourth. We just couldn’t make that big play to get over that hump.”

The Patriots only made two threes in the game. Trey Sagester led with 13 points with Printz not far behind with 12 points. Senior Braden Keating had eight points and sophomore Noah Finkbine had two points.

Tri-Village bounced back the next day with a 64-41 win over Fort Recovery on senior night. Trey Sagester led with 21 points. Printz had 13 points and senior Reed Wehr had 12 points.

As the one seed, Tri-Village will take on the 20th seed Milton-Union on Feb. 20 at Northmont High School. A win and they will see 21st seed Northwestern on Feb. 27 at 6 p.m. back at Northmont.

A full game recap can be found on our website, dailyadvocate.com.

Around the county:

Ansonia 69 (6-16, 3-8) vs Tri-County North 58 (2-20, 0-11)

The Tigers end the regular season with a win over the Panthers on senior night. Senior Ethan Reichert led with 20 points. Senior Matt Barga had 13 points. Senior Trevor Hemmerich and sophomore Ben Barnt each had 10 points. As a team, they had 41 rebounds. As the 17th seed in the OHSAA Division IV Boys Basketball Southwest Sectional, they will take on the 12th seed Bradford on Feb. 23 at 6 p.m. at Piqua High School.

Arcanum 53 (13-9, 7-4) vs Newton 40 (13-9, 5-6)

The Trojans end the regular season with a win on senior night. They outscored Newton 26-15 in the second half. Senior Braylen Etherington and sophomore Regan Christ both had 11 points to lead the team. The team shot 51.4% from the field and 41.2% from three. The Trojans won’t play their tournament game until Feb. 27. As a 14th seed in the OHSAA Division III Boys Basketball Southwest Sectional, they will take on 11th seed Versailles at Butler High School at 7:30 p.m.

Bradford (12-10, 6-5)

The Railroaders split their weekend games to end the season. They started with a 68-64 win at Twin Valley South to end conference play in the regular season. Junior Owen Canan led with 28 points and broke the career assist record. It was previously set at 291. Senior Landon Wills had 18 points and senior Hudson Hill had 11 points. They then lost at Sidney Lehman, 50-39. Canan led the team with 11 points. Junior Griffin Trevino had 10 points. As the 12th seed in Division IV, they will take on 17th seed Ansonia on Feb. 23 at 6 p.m. at Piqua High School.

Franklin Monroe (17-5, 9-2)

The Jets got back to back wins over the weekend and end the regular season on a seven game winning streak. They won 65-53 at National Trail. Junior Eric Brenner led the team with 21 points. Sophomore Ben Denlinger had 18 points and junior EB Fall had nine points. The team shot 52.3% from the field. The Jets then won 67-57 at Houston. Brenner led with 20 points. Fall had 13 points and senior Gage Wackler had 11 points. The team shot 57.5% from the field and 40% from three. Franklin Monroe was down 37-29 at halftime. The Jets will wait to play their tournament game. They are the eighth seed in the OHSAA Division IV Boys Basketball Southwest Sectional. They will play the winner of sixth seed Miami Valley and 10th seed Fort Loramie on Feb. 28 at 6 p.m. at Piqua High School.

Greenville 48 (3-19, 3-15) at Sidney 63 (15-7, 13-5)

The Green Wave end the regular season with a conference road loss. Greenville kept it close in the second half as Sidney barely outscored them, 38-37. Senior Chace Drew led with 15 points. Senior Jack Chick had 14 points and junior Drew Hamilton had 11 points. The team shot 40.4% from the field. In the OHSAA Division II Boys Basketball Southwest Sectional, Greenville is the 21st seed. They will play the one seed Archbishop Alter on Feb. 21 at 6 p.m. at Springfield High School.

Mississinawa Valley 46 (3-19, 2-9) at Dixie 72 (12-10, 7-4)

The Blackhawks fall on the road to end the regular season. Sophomore Kyle Wehrkamp led with nine points. Ten different players scored in the game for Mississianwa Valley. In the OHSAA Division IV Boys Basketball Southwest Sectional, the Blackhawks are a 25th seed. They will have a bye in the first round and play the winner of third seed Cederville and 24th seed Fairlawn on Feb. 27 at 6 p.m. at Piqua High School.

Versailles 43 (11-11, 4-5) at Marion Local 56 (9-12, 4-4)

The Tigers end the season with a MAC road loss to the Flyers. Junior Jace Watren led with 18 points. Senior AJ Griesdorn had 12 points. As the 11th seed in the OHSAA Division III Boys Basketball Southwest Sectional, they will take on 14th seed Arcanum on Feb. 27 at 7:30 p.m. at Butler High School.

Contact Daily Advocate sports editor Drew Terhall at [email protected]