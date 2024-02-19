Minor injuries reported from crash

Darke County Deputies along with Union City Ohio Fire and Rescue and Ansonia Fire and Rescue responded to the scene Daily Advocate

UNION CITY — On Feb. 17, at approximately 4:05 p.m., Darke County Deputies along with Union City Ohio Fire and Rescue and Ansonia Fire and Rescue responded to the intersection of Beamsville-Union City Road and Coletown-Lightsville Road for a reported two-vehicle injury crash.

Preliminary investigation revealed a blue Chevy Equinox driven by Etna De La Cruz, 40, of Greenville was traveling northbound on Coletown-Lightsville Road and failed to stop for the intersection of Beamsville-Union City Road, and was struck by a westbound maroon Jeep Cherokee driven by Jack Baughn, 59, of Ansonia along with front seat passenger Tamara Baughn, 60. Both vehicles traveled off the northwest corner of the intersection into a field where the Chevy Equinox rolled onto the drivers side. De La Cruz was treated and released from the scene and both occupants of the Jeep were taken to Wayne HealthCare for suspected minor injuries.