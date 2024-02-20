Celebrate young Trojan heroes

By Vickie Rhodehamel

Heroes among us – on the evening of Jan. 19, Arcanum-Butler 8th graders, Kale Kramer, Leland Neumaier, and Cooper Tegtmeyer engaged in a life-changing event. That evening, Kale, Leland, and Cooper were shoveling snow for local residents to earn a few extra dollars. Towards the end of their evening, they approached the home of Arcanum resident, Butch Stringer, and knocked on his door. The door was open, and the television was on, but no one answered. Concerned, Leland looked inside and saw Mr. Stringer lying on the ground and heard him calling out for help. He then rushed in to assist Mr. Stringer and discovered that he had fallen and was injured. Cooper and Kale then entered the house and all three boys tried to lift Mr. Stringer off the floor, with no success. They quickly realized that they needed to call for help and called 9-1-1. The boys then got Mr. Stringer, who was severely dehydrated, water and waited with him until paramedics arrived. Later it was discovered that Mr. Stringer had actually fallen three days prior to their arrival on that fateful evening and he was actually fighting for his survival. The boys’ act of kindness saved Mr. Stringer’s life.

On February 13, 2024, the boys and their parents were reunited with Mr. Stringer who had just returned home after receiving medical care for the injuries he sustained by the event. Mr. Stringer expressed his upmost gratitude to the boys and shared an emotional moment with the families. His story of survival and the assistance the boys provided is a heroic act that will forever be remembered by everyone involved. Wow – our community has Trojan heroes among us, and we could not be prouder of these fine young men.

The 71st Franklin-Monroe Alumni Banquet Invitations were mailed and if you are an alum, should be in your mailbox soon! The honored Alumni classes (1949, 1974, 1999, and 2024) were sent an invitation. The speaker for the evening will be Tim Booher, FM class 68 graduate. Many thanks to Marcus Bixler and Andrea Raterman for all the time they spent planning this banquet! More jobs need to be filled and volunteers are needed for next year’s event that will honor the following classes – 1950, 1975 and 2000 – this is a suitable time to update addresses for next year! Organizers look forward to seeing their fellow classmates on April 6th. A copy of this years’ invitation is available on Facebook on the Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society page and also on the FM Alumni page. Questions? Call Marcus Bixler at 419-957-0977 or email him at [email protected].

The Arcanum Farmers Market on West George will be held again this summer on Saturday mornings, June through September at Veteran’s Park next door to the Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society building on West George Street. Organizers are looking for vendors, make plans now to be a vendor there are no set up fees. Please share with other quality vendors. There is more information on our website and FB page. They are looking for produce, baked goods, honey, homemade crafts and items, and antiques. Vendors may also advertise through AWTHS. Please contact Sharon Troutwine 937-692-5128 with questions. They welcome returning 2023 vendors as well! Please support our vendors and community! https://facebook.com/events/s/arcanum-farmers-market/1633092454104527/

Congratulations to our Lady Trojan middle school basketball teams. The 7th grade girls were Runner-up in the conference tournament. The 8th grade girls won the WOAC conference tournament. Way to go Lady Trojans!

The Morris family celebrated with five generations recently – Great-Great-Grandma Earlene Morris, her son Gene Morris, his son Doug Morris, his daughter Hallie Wampler (Morris), and her son Miles Wampler recently gathered for a photo making session to commemorate the event.

Great-Great Grandma Earlene and baby Miles are 103 years apart. Earlene was a former resident of Gordon and has a total of seventeen great-great-grandchildren. Congrats to the Morris Family!

Ivester House’s Believe It or Not! Check out the Arcanum Public Library the last week of February for a display of items found in the basement, attic, closets, nooks and crannies! Items will be out for display Monday, Feb. 26 through Friday, March 1. APL is located at 101 West North St., Arcanum.

The Arcanum Family Laundromat officially opened last week at 109 West North Street, Arcanum, Ohio. There have been lots of updates and they are ready to serve the community. You can reach them at 937-423-1109 or [email protected]. They also have a Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61555352638443.

“Late February days; and now, at last, might you have thought that winter’s woe was past; so fair the sky was and so soft the air.” ~William Morris

“Though, February is short, it is filled with lots of love and sweet surprises” ~Charmaine J Forde