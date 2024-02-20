MV FFA participates in CDE contest

UNION CITY — The Mississinawa Valley MVCTC-FFA Chapter participated in the Agricultural Power and Diagnostics CDE. Aaron Hummel, Thomas Gower, Brandon Miller, and Aron Hunt made up MV’s teams.

On Jan. 23, they took the online exam portion of the CDE. Hummel led the team with 12 out of 25 possible points. They spent the weeks leading up to the contest preparing. Local farmer Barry Rodeheffer was kind enough to let them use his barn and equipment to practice with. They practiced identifying the issues on John Deere equipment and fixing those problems.

On Jan. 24, they participated in the county contest at Koenigs in Greenville. During the contest they were given five different tractors to look at and had to identify two issues with each, they were given 20 minutes at each station. Hummel and Gower moved on to the District contest on Feb. 9 at Upper Valley Career Center. They will not be moving past districts. The chapter is very proud of all the hard work and time these members put in.