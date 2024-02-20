Littman-Thomas is a Preferred Agency

PIQUA — Buckeye Insurance Group is pleased to announce that Littman-Thomas Agency, Inc., with offices in Greenville, Bradford, and Troy, has achieved Preferred Agency Status for 2024.

As a Preferred Agency, Littman-Thomas demonstrates the highest level of insurance knowledge, professionalism, and service to their customers. Buckeye is proud of its partnership with Littman-Thomas Agency, Inc., and congratulates Dave Keiser and his staff on achieving this honor.

Since 1879, Buckeye Insurance Group has provided quality insurance protection and excellent customer service for its policyholders and independent agents. Based in Piqua, Buckeye provides auto, farm, and home insurance to customers in Indiana, Kansas, and Ohio.