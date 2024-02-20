Medicinal Plants in Your Backyard at GPL

GREENVILLE — On Tuesday, March 5, Greenville Public Library will welcome Andrea Hodge, owner of The Backyard Botanicals in Greenville, for a presentation on the wealth of medicinal plants located in your own backyard.

Hodge will be going over the common weeds you find in your yard, the medicinal properties of them, and how to use them. The program will begin at 11 a.m. in the third floor conference room. This is a free event and registration is not required to attend.

Hodge has a B.S. in Landscape Design from the University of Tennessee and is currently taking classes to become a clinical herbalist through the Herbal Academy. Her store sells bulk organic and wildcrafted herbs, books, hydrosols, tinctures, and various items to help people make their own herbal remedies.

The Backyard Botanicals is located at 418 S. Broadway. Store hours are Wednesday through Friday 11-6, Saturday 10-4, and Sunday 10-2. For more information, go to their website, thebackyardbotanicals.com or contact Andrea at (937) 808-4041. Check them out on Facebook at @thebackyardbotanicals or on Instagram at @herbalistinthebackyard.

For more information on this program, contact Kelly at the library by calling (937) 548-3915.