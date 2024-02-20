Chance to win tickets by giving blood

DAYTON — Give someone in need of blood a rebound by donating with Solvita Blood Center and get a chance to win tickets to the NCAA First Four games in Dayton.

Schedule an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling (937) 461-3220, or at www.donortime.com.

Everyone who registers to donate at any Solvita blood drive, or the Solvita Dayton Center Feb. 19 – March 2 is automatically entered in the drawing to win four tickets to the First Four games of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship March 19-20 at University of Dayton Arena. Registered donors also receive the “Donor Love” long-sleeve, hoodie shirt.

Solvita is currently in low supply of multiple blood types. Winter weather and seasonal illness make February a difficult month for maintaining an adequate blood supply.

You can save time while helping save lives by using “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.solvita.org/donorxpress.

Register to donate at the Solvita Dayton Center or at these blood drives to enter the First Four tickets drawing:

Saturday, Feb. 24

North Star Community Center 8 a.m. to noon at 125 E. Star Road.

Tuesday, Feb. 27

Franklin Monroe High School 8 a.m. to noon at 8691 Oakes Road, Arcanum.

Saturday, March 2

Do Good Restaurant and Ministry and Osgood community 8 a.m. to noon at 25 West Main St., Osgood.