Monnin named president of AMCJO

Justice Melody J. Stewart swore in Judge Julie L. Monnin as president of the AMCJO. Submitted photo

GREENVILLE — Judge Julie L. Monnin, Darke County Municipal Court, was sworn in as President of the Association of Municipal/County Judges of Ohio (AMCJO) by Ohio Supreme Court Justice Melody J. Stewart during their winter educational conference.

The Association is organized and is to be operated exclusively for charitable and educational purposes. The officers of the Association fulfill these purposes in a variety of ways. They annually sponsor a winter and summer meeting to provide continuing legal education and to foster an interchange of ideas and experiences among its members.

“I am honored to serve as president of the AMCJO. This is my 19th year as an officer/trustee/member of the association and I look forward to leading our group to an enlightened year of judicial development.”