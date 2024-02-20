GNB Versailles Banking Center is open for business

Elected Officials and members of the Versailles Area Chamber of Commerce cut the ribbon signifying the opening of GNB Versailles Banking Center. Meladi Brewer | Daily Advocate GNB staff gather for the Grand Opening of the Versailles Branch. Meladi Brewer | Daily Advocate

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

VERSAILLES — Respected members of the community gathered together Tuesday for the grand opening of the GNB Versailles Banking Center, 16 Marker Road, Versailles.

“I think this is going to be an awesome addition to Versailles, and we are just excited that you’re here,” Lisa Martin, Branch Manager/Loan Officer said.

Kent James, President and CEO of Greenville National Bank is excited for this opportunity to have a branch within the Versailles area, as they have been working to have a presence for a while. Unfortunately, different aspects did not materialize until recently. He said the company just had enough and made up it’s mind to make the goal happen.

“We finally decided a couple of years ago that we were going to come here one way or another,” James said. “We started looking for properties, and when this property came up, we felt like the location was just ideal.”

James said the location is a perfect corner of town with the school and all the other local businesses along St. Rt. 121. Brian Griesdorn, Branch Manager and Loan Officer commented saying that having this new bank in Versailles is great by joking that his drive to work is now only three minutes.

“It’s great. It’s a three minute drive to work now -no, it’s fantastic. We have both Shane Stonebreaker and I working out here, so it’s going to be great,” Giesdorn said.

Both Stonebreaker and Griesdorn are large contributors of the Versailles and surrounding communities having gone to Versailles and/or having children within the programs at a point of time. James said the “name in town is new, but their presence isn’t”, as they have a staff of around nine people who either grew up in the community or live here currently. By having a local staff, it allows the bank to have a personalized feel because everyone knows each other.

“We pretty much know everybody in town, and we just want to make sure that they know our services,” Griesdorn said.

GNB is looking forward to growing their business within the community and giving back. With the surrounding windows letting in a peacefully array of natural light that gives the bank a bright, cheerful feel, they are able to highlight the historical artwork that showcases the community they serve.

“Versailles Historical Society really helped out,” Griesdorn said. “We just wanted to be a part of Versailles and the surrounding community.”

They have every community they think they can touch on the walls, older images in all the offices, and an areal view of Heritage Park behind the front desk.

“It was just fun and a great way to show the history,” Griesdorn said.

Griesdorn said it was a great way to bridge the gap between the old history and the new, as they embark on this journey within the Versailles Community. It is a true testament of the Village of Versailles Motto they have displayed on the wall as a reminder of what they are striving for: People, Pride, and Progress.

The GNB Versailles Banking Center is now open for business.

