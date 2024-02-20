WOAC announces all-conference teams for boys basketball

Ansonia senior Ethan Reichert went from Special Mention his junior year to the All-WOAC First Team his senior year.

Photo by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate

DARKE COUNTY — The WOAC boys basketball all-conference teams were announced. Here are where the players from the county ended up.

First Team WOAC:

Senior Ethan Reichert, Ansonia

Sophomore Regan Christ, Arcanum

Junior Owen Canan, Bradford

Junior Eric Brenner, Franklin Monroe

Senior Tanner Printz, Tri-Village

Sophomore Trey Sagester, Tri-Village

Second Team WOAC:

Senior Matt Barga, Ansonia

Junior Landon Flatter, Arcanum

Senior Hudson Hill, Bradford

Senior Landon Wills, Bradford

Junior EB Fall, Franklin Monroe

Senior Braden Keating, Tri-Village

Special Mention WOAC:

Senior Trevor Hemmerich, Ansonia

Senior Brady Lock, Arcanum

Junior Zage Harleman, Bradford

Senior Gage Wackler, Franklin Monroe

Senior Aron Hunt, Mississinawa Valley

Senior Reed Wehr, Tri-Village

