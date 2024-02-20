WOAC announces all-conference teams for boys basketball

DARKE COUNTY — The WOAC boys basketball all-conference teams were announced. Here are where the players from the county ended up.
First Team WOAC:
Senior Ethan Reichert, Ansonia
Sophomore Regan Christ, Arcanum
Junior Owen Canan, Bradford
Junior Eric Brenner, Franklin Monroe
Senior Tanner Printz, Tri-Village
Sophomore Trey Sagester, Tri-Village
Second Team WOAC:
Senior Matt Barga, Ansonia
Junior Landon Flatter, Arcanum
Senior Hudson Hill, Bradford
Senior Landon Wills, Bradford
Junior EB Fall, Franklin Monroe
Senior Braden Keating, Tri-Village
Special Mention WOAC:
Senior Trevor Hemmerich, Ansonia
Senior Brady Lock, Arcanum
Junior Zage Harleman, Bradford
Senior Gage Wackler, Franklin Monroe
Senior Aron Hunt, Mississinawa Valley
Senior Reed Wehr, Tri-Village