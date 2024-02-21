Mechanical failure blamed for crash

Darke County Sheriff Deputies, Greenville Police Department, Greenville City Fire Department and Greenville Township Fire Department responded to the scene. Daily Advocate

GREENVILLE — On Feb. 20, at approximately 9:38 p.m. Darke County Deputies were dispatched to 5616 Requarth Road, Greenville, in reference to an injury accident.

Preliminary investigation revealed a red 2003 Ford F-250 was being driven by Dallas Hunt, 32, of Greenville. Hunt was traveling east on Requarth Road when he had a reported mechanical failure. Hunt’s vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway and rolled onto its side in a yard. Hunt and Brittney Townsend-Hirby, 39, of Greenville, did not sustain any injuries however, they both were treated and released at the scene by Greenville Township Rescue.

