Two arrested for B&E in Ansonia

Matthew Hall Joshua Mitchell

ANSONIA — On Feb. 20, at approximately 6:38 p.m. Darke County Deputies were dispatched to 308 Winbigler St., Ansonia, in reference to a breaking and entering complaint. Deputies were advised a pick-up truck was parked at the property and multiple people were going in and out of a shed also located on the property.

Upon the arrival of the deputies, two individuals were located in the shed. The individuals were identified as Matthew Hall, 37, and Joshua Mitchell, 31, both from Ansonia. Deputies were advised by the individuals they did not have permission to be on the property and did not have permission to remove anything from the property.

A Darke County Sheriff’s Office K9 was deployed to conduct a free air sniff on the vehicle which resulted in a positive alert. Upon searching the truck, deputies located a small amount of suspected methamphetamine.

Mitchell and Hall were subsequently placed under arrest and were booked into the Darke County Jail for Breaking and Entering – Felony 5.

This incident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.