Versailles girls bowling heading to states

The Versailles girls bowling team finished third at districts and earned a spot at states. Photo by Morgan Heitkamp

BEAVERCREEK — The Versailles girls bowling team is heading to states. The Lady Tigers finished third in the OHSAA Girls Division II District Bowling Tournament at Beaver-Vu Lanes on Feb. 20.

They had a total team score of 3,621. Junior Danielle Francis led with a score of 597, the third highest score in the tournament. Senior Alayna Henry bowled a 554, the eighth highest score, and senior Carlie Gehret bowled a 479. In two games, senior Megan Mangen had a 384 and senior Samantha Yerick had a 322.

Ansonia finished their season with a 22nd place finish. They had a team score of 2,582. Junior Kaylie Strawser led with a 411. Junior Staranna Whittaker had a 383 and senior Abigail Heck had a 380. Junior Alice Young bowled a 348 and junior Zoey Elson bowled a 315.

The State Tournament will be held on March 2 at HP Lanes in Columbus.