PORTLAND, Ind. — More than 57 Pak-a-Sak and Party Mart locations in Ohio and Indiana will be raising funds to empower the lives of children and adults living with muscular dystrophy, ALS and related neuromuscular diseases through March 17 for the annual MDA Shamrocks campaign to benefit the mission of the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA). Funds raised go towards accelerating research, advancing care, and advocating for the support of families.

Jay Petroleum is adding an iconic paper Shamrock (pinup) to their purchase at check out for just $1, $5 or a larger contribution. Jay Petroleum joins thousands of other retail locations throughout the country in this year’s campaign — the nation’s largest St. Patrick’s Day-themed fundraiser. MDA Shamrocks will be displayed in Jay Petroleum stores across Ohio and Indiana, visually declaring support for the cause.

They are 42 years deep into partnerships with MDA Shamrocks retailers and have already raised over $346 million dollars, which has funded extraordinary breakthroughs in research, care, and supported transformational experiences for kids at MDA Summer Camp,” said Morgan Roth, Chief Marketing Officer, MDA. “We are truly in the era of treatments for rare neuromuscular diseases thanks to support from the MDA Shamrocks fundraising campaign from our longstanding retail partners. We are grateful to the employees who embrace the program every year, and the customers who continue to demonstrate that they are here for their neighbors living with rare neuromuscular diseases across the country.”

“Jay Petroleum has been proud to participate in the MDA Shamrocks campaign. The funds raised are critical for research and care for people who live with neuromuscular diseases, and we are honored to be a part of this important mission with the Muscular Dystrophy Association,” said VP of Operations, Laura Gullett.

The MDA Shamrocks campaign benefits the MDA Care Center at Elkhart Clinic LLC in Elkhart, Indiana University and Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis, and Cincinnati Children’s

Hospital and University of Cincinnati Medical Center in Cincinnati. Funds raised also make MDA Summer Camp possible for area children. This summer program is an opportunity for children to learn vital life skills, make life-long friendships, and experience independence, at no cost to their families at Bradford Woods Camp in Martinsville, IN and Recreation Unlimited Camp in Ashley, OH.