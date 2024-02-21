Programs galore at GPL

GREENVILLE — It’s official… the month of March is packed with programs for all ages at Greenville Public Library.

In addition to our informational presentations, they’re offering lots of opportunities to get together and make some memories at the library.

Adult Color & Chat will kick off these events on Wednesday, March 6 at 11 a.m. This is open to anyone 18 or older who is looking for a relaxing time to unwind and possibly even make some new friends. Color & Chat happens the first Wednesday of every month, so mark your calendars now.

Calling all young adults ages 11 to 18. The YA After School Hangout will be on Thursday, March 7 and is held the first Thursday of each month. This event will run from 4 to 5 p.m. and as with all YA programs, light snacks will be provided.

Speaking of snacks… they’ll also be hosting YA Homework and Snacks on the second Friday of each month, with March’s gathering happening on the 8th. This event will also run from 4 to 5 p.m. Just as the title says, bring your homework to the library, so you can get it out of the way before the weekend even gets started. Then reward your hard work with a snack provided by the library.

On Saturday, March 16, Family Game Day will be held in the Reference Room from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. A selection of games will be available to choose from, or you can bring your own. Bring your own snacks and use our tables to spread out your games while you enjoy time with family.

Registration is not required for any of the events listed above. Questions can be directed to Kelly at (937) 548-3915.

Get your library news first by subscribing to our monthly Carnegie Chronicle newsletter. You can have it delivered to your home or your inbox by contacting Amanda at the number above, or by filling out the form on our website, greenville-publiclibrary.org.